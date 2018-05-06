Nevada County blotter: Naked man chases after juveniles

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:01 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of West Main Street reported a man in front of a business thrashing around on the ground and throwing his arms around.

9:16 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man sleeping outside a business who refused to leave when asked. The man left after police arrived.

9;24 a.m. — A caller in the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a burglary. Someone had broken a business' window, though it appears nothing was taken. The burglars couldn't bypass bars on a back window.

12:55 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported finding stolen property at a residence, including a pistol case and ammunition.

1:19 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported being assaulted in Grass Valley, though he didn't know where it occurred.

3:59 p.m. — A caller at Mill and Neal streets reported a man who punched through the window of the caller's Prius.

5:47 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mohawk Street reported a man claiming to be a PG&E employee knocking on doors and asking people to take a survey. The man wore dark clothing which bore no insignia from the power company.

5:51 p.m. — An 11-year-old caller in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a nude man who chased the caller and a friend down the street. The man was in a blue Chevrolet pickup, got out of his truck and exposed himself.

6:13 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man who stole from a store and then ran out the rear emergency doors. The man dropped most of the items he'd taken before escaping.

Saturday

9:28 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Mill Street reported the theft of items and $5 in change from his vehicle.

11:23 a.m. — A caller at Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported finding syringes and a spoon. Officers collected the items for destruction.

12:12 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman panhandling with two children.

1:22 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man who repeatedly would enter a store and try to steal something. The man would leave when the caller contacted police.

2:38 p.m. — A caller on Plaza Drive reported people loitering and drinking alcohol. Officers cited one person for having an open container.

3 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a man who stole a $70 cell phone and a bike lock.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

6:30 a.m. — A caller on Ranchero Way, near Dalen Place, reported that $10,000 in cash was taken from a home.

8:27 a.m. — A caller on Rolling Hills Court, near Torrey Pines Drive, reported that her grandson took her golf cart without permission and damaged it. Also, the grandson has refused to attend school and is using marijuana.

11:18 a.m. — A caller on Lake Wildwood Drive, near Doe Lane, reported that someone was on her deck the previous night. Her satellite dish was unplugged. Reports state a deer likely caused the incident. The caller requested extra patrols.

5:41 p.m. — A caller on Squirrel Creek Road, near Basin Street, reported that her ex-boyfriend returned her child to her. She then found two bags of a powdery substance, black tar heroin and keys to handcuffs in her child's diaper bag.

5:49 p.m. — A caller on Pasquale Road, near Cascade Loop, reported that a business' employees are selling customers alcohol and then letting them drink it on the front porch. Customers then leave, possibly intoxicated.

6:36 p.m. — A caller on Bissell Place, near Pekolee Drive, reported that a juvenile damaged property and then began throwing rocks at cars. The juvenile then shoved the caller.

9:15 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Fair Haven Drive, reported three men in the road who refused to move. Motorists were forced to drive around them.

Saturday

8:23 a.m. — A caller at Strawberry Circle and Wildflower Drive reported that an irate neighbor punched a vehicle.

12:07 p.m. — A caller on Lodestar Drive, near Applejack Drive, reported someone firing a gun, with the bullet coming within 50 feet of him. The caller said the situation was escalating and requested a deputy before the shooter's friends arrived. Authorities asked to meet the caller at Lodestar Drive and Dog Bar Road, though the caller said it wasn't safe for him to get into his truck before disconnecting.

12:10 p.m. — A caller on Carrie Ann Lane, near Ranch Road, reported five to six juveniles in a nearby field who'd stolen items off porches.

5:18 p.m. — A caller on Gibboney Lane, near Cortez Court, reported that a window was shot out by a gun. Authorities later said it was accidental.

7:19 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Smith Road reported a green Ford Explorer driving slowly. The Ford's driver threw something at the caller's vehicle.

11:59 p.m. — A caller on George Way, near Lena Court, reported a burglar in her shed. The caller saw light from a flashlight and someone moving inside the shed.

— Alan Riquelmy