Nevada County blotter: Marijuana taken in burglary

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:49 a.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive asked police to check on a woman by the side of a business. Officers arrived and arrested someone on an outstanding warrant.

11:14 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported the theft of an umbrella and propane tank.

1:37 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a transient hitting a tree and talking to it. The transient had several carts full of property and a camp nearby.

2:07 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a dog in a black SUV. The vehicle's windows were partially lowered and the dog was panting heavily.

3:02 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a dog in a blue Subaru Crosstrek. The front windows were partially lowered and the dog was panting.

5:06 p.m. — A caller in the 10000 block of East Empire Street reported a man slumped over inside a vehicle with its bumper on the ground. Cal Fire responded, found suspected narcotics and requested law enforcement.

5:41 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported finding a bag of suspected crystal meth.

6:31 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a dog locked in a green vehicle with its windows partially lowered. The dog appeared distressed.

Saturday

8:34 a.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a tent near a business. The tent didn't appear occupied.

9:45 a.m. — A caller in the Union Square parking lot reported three of his tires were slashed overnight.

4:08 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported multiple transients sitting outside a business, refusing to leave and being disrespectful.

6:32 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a transient camping in front of a restaurant.

6:58 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman panhandling.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

7:36 a.m. — A caller on Mustang Valley Place, near Little Mustang Court, reported a burglary that happened while he was in jail. Cut marijuana and plants were taken.

8:14 a.m. — A caller on Rattlesnake Road, near Brooks Road, reported two juveniles breaking windows at a home and in a vehicle. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

8:30 a.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive, near Brunswick Road, reported a business burglary.

12:49 p.m. — A caller on Sugar Pine Court, near Crestview Drive, reported that her neighbor's dogs were loose. They killed her cat.

3:54 p.m. — A caller on Richmar Lane, near Holcomb Drive, reported that she was slapped in the face by a family member. The suspect shoved her against a wall and threw her to the ground. He then kneeled on her chest.

4:51 p.m. — A caller at the Yuba River reported that someone had broken into their vehicle.

Saturday

2:46 a.m. — A caller on Northview Drive, near Trish Court, reported someone knocking loudly at her door. No one was there when she looked minutes later.

9:18 a.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and the Bear River Bridge reported people trying to break into a white sedan. The suspects also looked into several parked vehicles.

11:14 a.m. — A caller on South Ponderosa Way, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported his tractor was stolen overnight.

2:12 p.m. — A caller on Cole Road, near Wolf Road, reported that his neighbor threatened to fight him. A woman then reported the caller said he'd get a firearm. She added that the caller hit her father with a board. The caller at one point said his nose was possibly broken. Officers arrived and arrested a man on accusations he assaulted someone and made threats.

2:44 p.m. — A caller on Willow Valley Road reported that someone stole his Volkswagen Passat. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

— Alan Riquelmy