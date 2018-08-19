Nevada County blotter: Man tells neighbor he’s disappointed and ashamed

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:34 a.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported transients in the area. Officers arrived and arrested two people for camping violations.

9 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Hughes Road reported a man and a woman arguing about a dog. An officer told both that a judge would determine the dog's ownership if they couldn't reach an agreement.

11:21 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Broadview Avenue reported that someone took items from a vehicle that morning. Police arrested a suspect that day on theft and drug charges.

1:27 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man hitting his malnourished dog.

4:17 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a man and woman stole some shopping carts.

Grass Valley police couldn't access Saturday's logs because of technical issues.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

5:38 a.m. — A caller on Old Downieville Highway, near Cedro Road, reported seeing a flashlight on her property. The caller then heard someone close to her house.

6:32 a.m. — A caller on Dishion Place, near Wheeler Acres Road, reported a neighbor telling her he was "Disappointed in you, ladies. I have lived here a long time and am ashamed."

8:23 a.m. — A caller on Vintage Drive, hear Harvest Way, reported two Husky-type dogs had killed their cat.

8:35 a.m. — A caller at Rex Reservoir Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a transient camp on private property. The camp included a motorhome and gray pickup. The caller said he was a former federal narcotics officer and would tie the transients to a tree if necessary.

10:15 a.m. — A caller on Wolf Road, near Cameo Drive, reported a dog locked in a car for at least 15 minutes. The dog appeared to be in distress.

12:47 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway and Highway 20 reported illegal dumping.

1:52 p.m. — A caller on Charles Drive, near Evening Star Drive, reported that he has enough evidence to show that $69,000 was embezzled from an association over the past 14 years.

2:10 p.m. — A caller at Allison Ranch Road and La Barr Meadows Road reported a man getting out of a vehicle, urinating on the side of the road as children were leaving a bus stop and then driving away.

3:26 p.m. — A caller at Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a man sitting on the side of the road. The man appeared despondent.

Saturday

8:39 a.m. — A caller at Forest View Drive and Banner Lava Cap Road reported that someone had smashed the passenger-side window of a vehicle.

10:37 a.m. — A caller on Simple Justice Road, near Indian Springs Road, reported a burglary. Someone had kicked in a back door.

1:05 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Nishinam Gulch Road, reported someone had been stealing explosives from a mine. The suspect recently fought with another person, who contacted the caller about the incident.

5:02 p.m. — A caller in Washington reported finding a handgun in a camera bag at a park.

7:17 p.m. — A caller at the South Yuba Bridge reported a vehicle burglary.

7:56 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported that he accidentally cut off another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then pulled a gun.

— Alan Riquelmy