Nevada County blotter: Man takes photo of mailbox and house, leaves area

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:06 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of East Main Street reported the theft of some tools.

11:39 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of East Main Street reported someone failed to return his vehicle.

2:10 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that someone stole a sandwich and a bottle of alcohol.

4:37 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a man refused to leave the area. The caller said items were spread out behind a business. Officers arrived and arrested a man on drug charges.

4:44 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Brighton Street reported the theft of bikes from a garage.

Saturday

8:26 a.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a business' sliding glass door was broken and glass was everywhere.

8:29 a.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man pushing a cart was harassing people in the area.

4:58 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a wallet.

6:54 p.m. — A caller at Richardson and North Auburn streets reported the theft of her vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

3:23 a.m. — A caller at a gas station on the Nevada City Highway reported three men trying to barter knives for gas. A gas station employee reported that the men made comments about possibly taking everything in the register. Officers arrived and arrested someone on a Sacramento warrant.

9:17 a.m. — A caller at Rattlesnake and Lower Colfax roads reported finding drug paraphernalia on a trail.

10:24 a.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Old Downieville Highway reported a burglary that happened overnight.

11:02 a.m. — A caller on Magnolia Road, near Clifford Road, reported the theft of a riding lawn mower in a garage burglary.

11:04 a.m. — A caller at Metcalf and McCourtney roads reported that someone had broken into a group mailbox. It appeared that someone hit the mailbox with a vehicle and threw it over a fence.

10:27 p.m. — A caller on Cottontail Way, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported a man in a parking lot trying to break into cars.

Saturday

1:26 a.m. — A caller on Puon Road, near Purdon Road, reported that suspects broke his gate and stole a generator as well as an old Toyota Tercel.

9:37 a.m. — A caller on South Sazerac Lane, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a man taking pictures of her mailbox and house. He left after the caller's daughter stepped outside.

1:18 p.m. — A caller at Dixon and Squirrel Creek roads reported a 34-foot long motorhome partially blocking the road. The caller was worried that the motorhome occupants were watching nearby houses. Officers arrived an arrested someone on an outstanding warrant.

2:28 p.m. — A caller on Alta Hill Mine Road, near Cooley Drive, reported the theft of power tools.

— Alan Riquelmy