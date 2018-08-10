Nevada County blotter: ‘Hardcore transient’ spotted

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

11:23 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported that a neighbor in a wheelchair grabbed his arm and pulled him to the ground. The pair was arguing over the caller contacting PG&E about a gas leak.

12:31 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Whiting Street reported that someone dumped trash in her yard. The trash is an ongoing issue with trespassers.

4:03 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Hughes Road reported the theft of about 25 checks from his home. Someone had since forged the caller's name on a check.

5:55 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street reported a "hardcore transient" walking into yards and possibly looking for a spot to camp.

Recommended Stories For You

7:29 p.m. — A caller at Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported the "drummer guy" making a noise disturbance.

9:16 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Crawford Lane reported a man in a white Lexus sedan pull a pocket knife before brandishing a gun. He pulled beside the victim's car and tried to start a fight. A stun gun was used on the suspect. He then fled in his vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

2:14 a.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near a gas station, reported someone who walked into a bathroom and remained inside for 15 minutes without leaving.

8:02 a.m. — A caller on Magnolia Road, near Home Camp Road, reported dead goats rotting on a neighbor's property.

8:37 a.m. — A caller at Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman sleeping by the highway's side since the previous day. Deputies contacted her, finding food and water. The woman declined assistance, saying county officials already had contacted her.

8:56 a.m. — A caller on Tammy Way, near Eva Way, reported the theft of a toolbox and office key. The caller thinks the theft is related to nearby drug activity.

3:18 p.m. — A caller on Quaker Hill Cross Road reported that she was being held against her will. The caller said a man was outside digging holes.

6:45 p.m. — A caller on Ananda Way reported that a man had been following her for two weeks. He had said he'd kill her. Saying she'd been afraid to report the man, the caller accused him of using black magic.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:52 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Zion Street reported that a neighbor, who has issues with the caller's smoking, sprayed him with her hose.

10:22 p.m. — A caller at Searls Avenue and Argall Way reported that someone broke into her vehicle, taking her purse and business materials.

— Alan Riquelmy