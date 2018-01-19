Nevada County blotter: Dog valued at $5K stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:33 a.m. — A caller at South Auburn and Neal streets reported someone in a sleeping bag in a parking space in a park-and-ride area.

1:54 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a 1990s blue Ford van parked behind a store. Four people sitting in front of the store were panhandling.

5:55 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported someone camping in the area and panhandling.

6:33 p.m. — A caller in the 1400 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a 1994 Toyota 4Runner.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

6:58 a.m. — A caller on Wolf Road, near Lime Kiln Road, reported the theft of a 2005 white Subaru Outback.

12:39 p.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive, near Ball Road, reported the theft of a female Beauceron dog. The dog, valued at $5,000, was imported from the Czech Republican and named "Kea."

4:31 p.m. — A caller on Long Court, near Oro Valley Road, reported that her estranged husband broke the garage door and locks on the home.

6:32 p.m. — A caller on Lyre Place, near Wardens Court, reported that a woman bit him. The caller left the area, saying he might return.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:03 a.m. — Dispatchers reported an abandoned vehicle used for camping in the 400 block of Coyote Street. They expected the vehicle would be towed that day.

— Alan Riquelmy