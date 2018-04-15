Nevada County blotter: Deceased pet found in freezer

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:14 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a large transient camp behind a building.

1:15 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man who refused to leave a motel room. Officers arrived and arrested the man on a Placer County warrant.

4:41 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Whispering Pines, who earlier last week reported a car break-in, reported two additional break-ins.

5:30 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported that a man was repeatedly kicking a dog.

8:34 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of West Main Street reported that a homeless man, allowed to sleep on the caller's couch the previous night, broke into the caller's home and locked him out. The homeless man then began walking down the street. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Saturday

10:39 a.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported that a man accidentally drove into the wall of a business. Some propane tanks were damaged, though no one was injured.

4:56 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported that someone broke into her home. The caller said her front door was broken and her home ransacked.

7:35 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Crown Point Court reported that someone was currently breaking into his vehicle.

8:01 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported two men trying to break into a business.

8:34 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Race Street reported that someone broke into a car and took some items.

11:23 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man holding a woman at knifepoint. Officers arrived and arrested a woman on drug charges.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:13 p.m. — A caller on Mustang Valley Place, near Little Mustang Court, reported that someone poured gasoline on his front door and on the front part of his home.

12:48 p.m. — A caller on Wilson Road, near Rattlesnake Road, reported a former owner leaving a deceased pet in the freezer before moving out.

7:18 p.m. — A caller at Banner Quaker Hill Road and Cascade Loop reported that he was assaulted by three young men who were tailgating him.

8:40 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road reported a man accosting customers when they refused to give him money. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Saturday

6:10 p.m. — A caller on a trail by Rough and Ready Highway, near Twin Cities Church, reported that she found a large camp while hiking. A man with three loose pit bulls came after her.

— Alan Riquelmy