Nevada County blotter: Bear gets stuck in carport

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:35 a.m. — A caller at a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported finding a small sandwich bag that contained suspected marijuana.

11:02 a.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a customer throwing items and spitting in an employee's face. Police learned the customer is deaf and become upset when he tried to return some merchandise.

12:29 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that his border collie/Australian shepherd dog was stolen from his vehicle. The vehicle's doors were locked with its windows rolled down.

1:19 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that someone entered his vehicle that week. The caller recently noticed some items were missing.

Saturday

11:31 a.m. — A caller at Kidder Avenue and Valley View Drive reported some people smoking from a glass pipe inside a parked car. Officers arrived and the people, who had a marijuana pipe, left.

3:10 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man who stole several items from a business the previous night had returned to the store. Officers spoke with the man, who admitted to the theft. He was asked never to return to the business.

8:53 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a bar patron who was screaming, refusing to leave and hitting the business owner.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:30 a.m. — A caller on Crescent Drive, near Black Oak Drive, reported three bears trying to get into her bird feeder.

7:42 a.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap Road and Mayflower Drive reported a man looking through mailboxes.

12:32 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, reported that a woman yelled at her for leaving two children in a vehicle for five minutes when they were within sight of the caller.

4:26 p.m. — A caller at Pleasant Valley and Branding Iron roads reported mail theft. Someone had pried open the backs on three banks of mail boxes.

6:40 p.m. — A caller on Devonshire Circle, near Baker Downs, reported that someone broke into his home and stole a firearm.

Saturday

7:27 a.m. — A caller on Thistle Loop, near Wildflower Drive, reported a baby coyote sitting on a chair on her patio.

9:36 a.m. — A caller on Flume Street, near San Francisco Street, reported three transient camps on church property. The caller said that the church has experienced numerous break-ins and vandalism.

10 a.m. — A caller at Branding Iron and Pleasant Valley roads reported several mailboxes that had been broken into. The caller didn't know if any mail was stolen.

11:30 a.m. — A caller on Gold Drive, near Squirrel Creek Road, reported a homeless woman who came to the caller's door and asked to play with his children. The woman then tried to look through a window into the child's room. She then walked into a neighbor's yard.

11:52 a.m. — A caller on Wolf Creek Road, near Black Oak Lane, reported mail theft.

12:22 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Lode Line Way, reported mail theft.

4:07 p.m. — A caller on Brewer Road reported finding mail, some of it opened. She left it on her front porch.

11:45 p.m. — A caller on Old Wood Road, near Echo Drive, reported a bear that was stuck in her carport. The bear later left.

— Alan Riquelmy