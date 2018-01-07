Nevada County blotter: ATM found 150 yards from Red Dog, Lowell Hill roads

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:37 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street requested extra police patrols because transients sleep in the area and throw their clothes over light poles.

12:27 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive asked how old a child must be before they can be left alone at home.

12:29 p.m. — A caller at Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a man walking in the middle of the street, swinging a whip. A second man followed him.

12:33 p.m. — A caller in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported two transients loitering outside a store.

Recommended Stories For You

1:29 p.m. — A caller at Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue reported a transient was swinging a machete at passing vehicles. At one point he entered the roadway and almost hit the caller's vehicle with the weapon.

7:44 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman who threatened to damage the caller's vehicle.

Saturday

7:56 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Mill Street reported a woman looking into vehicles. She told the caller that she needed clothes.

11:45 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West Main Street reported two customers who threatened store employees. One person said he would "mess the shop up." The other threatened to burn down the store.

2:47 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported that someone has been breaking into a back room of a business for a few weeks.

3:42 p.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Dorsey Drive reported someone throwing glass at vehicles from the side of the road. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

1:29 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, reported someone lying on the fog line on the south side of the road.

1:51 a.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Randolph Lane, reported someone checking doors and trying to enter a thrift store.

8:37 a.m. — A caller on Lakeshore North reported vandalism to a golf course. A rope was broken and a small area of turf damaged.

12:57 p.m. — Someone reported a stolen mailbox on Table Meadow Road, near China Hollow Road.

2:40 p.m. — Someone reported mail theft that happened in early December. The thief had cashed a check taken from the mailbox.

4:53 p.m. — A caller on You Bet Road reported that their Nissan Pathfinder got stuck three hours earlier. The caller had a 2-year-old with him. The vehicle ultimately was freed.

7:47 p.m. — A caller at a Highway 49 business reported a bar fight. A man involved in the fight fled in a vehicle and was in a wreck. No charges were issued.

Saturday

11:17 a.m. — A caller on Mountain View Drive, near Banner Quaker Hill Road, reported that her daughter peeled the skin off a cat, which was still alive. The caller couldn't afford a vet.

12:06 p.m. — A caller on Grinding Rock Drive, near Forest Springs Drive, reported drug deals occurring in the area. The caller also reported a large marijuana grow in a greenhouse.

1:14 p.m. — A caller on Aragon Way reported a neighbor who threatened her and yelled racial slurs.

3:35 p.m. — A caller in Missouri Canyon reported someone trying to strip a van near the Greenhorn River. Another caller said the van was stolen from a Reno company.

5:28 p.m. — A caller at Red Dog and Lowell Hill roads reported finding an ATM about 150 yards from the road.

— Alan Riquelmy