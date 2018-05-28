Nevada County blotter: American flag found laying on ground

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

5:54 a.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Bennett Street reported a man lying on the off-ramp. The man didn't move when the caller honked his horn.

11:52 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of East Main Street reported a discarded American flag in a neighbor's backyard. The caller was told that officers had no legal grounds to enter the property and retrieve the flag. No enforceable law exists that prohibits having a flag on the ground.

2:05 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported the overnight theft of an Acura Integra. The caller refused to sign the necessary paperwork, and was told to call authorities in the future if she wanted to file a proper report.

10:44 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Marshall Street reported that he caused a transient couple to leave after finding them harassing a neighbor's dog.

11:45 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Doris Drive reporting seeing an intruder in her backyard. The caller told the intruder she was contacting police. The intruder then climbed over a fence and left.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

1:11 a.m. — A caller near Nevada City Highway and Brunswick Road reported a woman walking in the road while drinking alcohol. She occasionally would enter a nearby business.

11:30 a.m. — A caller at the Lake Wildwood boat launch reported the theft of a boat trailer.

1:12 p.m. — A caller at White Cloud Campground reported an officer was injured after an altercation. The officer requested medical treatment. Deputies arrested one person.

4:42 p.m. — A caller near Bridgeport and Kneebone Trail reported finding what appeared to be a leg bone while hiking.

6 p.m. — A caller near Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Highway 49 reported a woman in the road spinning around near traffic.

6:39 p.m. — A caller at Washington Road, near Public Road, reported someone walking along the street causing a disturbance at area businesses.

11:06 p.m. — A caller on Torrey Pines Drive, near Lakeshore North, reported finding a dog carcass he believed is related to a homicide.

— Alan Riquelmy