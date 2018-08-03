Nevada County authors’ book to be released Wednesday

Two local authors celebrate a children's book release on Wednesday.

Lenka Vodicka-Paredes and Asia Currie spent over a year writing this craft book that celebrates the year with playful crafts, according to a release. "Magical Forest Fairy Crafts through the Seasons" is a craft book with hundreds of photographs sharing each step.

Forest Fairy Crafts teaches sewing skills while children create little fairies, gnomes, stuffed animals and toys. Vodicka-Paredes and Currie designed the projects while teaching at Nevada City School of the Arts.

The books are inspired by Nevada County. They named Forest Fairy Crafts after the pine forests in this area. Vodicka-Paredes and Currie find inspiration for their crafts in nature.

Their first book was titled "Forest Fairy Crafts." The new book shares favorite projects for each season. The book includes ideas to use a project for more than one time of year.

"Magical Forest Fairy Crafts through the Seasons" is available at the Bookseller in Grass Valley or online on Amazon and other retailers. The book is also sold at Make Local Habit in Grass Valley.