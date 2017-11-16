Nevada County authorities: Suspects pose as drug task force, rob apparent marijuana grow

From a release:

On the evening of November 11, 2017, Nevada County Dispatch received a call reporting a home invasion robbery, which occurred in the 13000 block of Brooks Road in Grass Valley. Deputies arrived and contacted the reporting party, who stated "caretakers" at the residence had been robbed at gunpoint.

Deputies contacted several victims at the residence. Based on interviews obtained from the victims it was determined the victims were contacted by two suspects – one white male adult and one black male adult. Both suspects were armed, wearing black clothing, tactical vests and displaying police-type badges around their necks.

The suspects identified themselves as "Nevada City's Drug Task Force". The victims had their eyes covered during the robbery and were bound at the wrists and ankles.

The suspects made off with a large amount of processed marijuana. Deputies from this agency responded and secured a search warrant for the property. Based on the investigation, it is suspected the residence at which the robbery occurred was being used in a commercial marijuana cultivation and processing operation.

This investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests.