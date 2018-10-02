Nevada County authorities: Several suspected drugs found after brief chase

A Grass Valley man accused of having several different types of drugs, including psilocybin mushrooms, is out on bond after fleeing officers, authorities said.

Joshua Cal Fluke, 26, faces three felonies: transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale. He also faces a handful of misdemeanors: transportation of marijuana; driving under the influence of a drug; possession of a controlled substance; evading a peace officer; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of a narcotic controlled substance; and possession of concentrated cannabis, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested Sunday, Fluke has since made his $40,000 bond, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Fluke after a passerby flagged officers down around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in downtown Grass Valley. That person pointed to Fluke's nearby vehicle, in the Safeway parking lot, saying the driver could be intoxicated, sheriff's Lt. Sam Brown said.

Deputies then approached the area and saw Fluke's vehicle accelerate across the parking lot and drive away on Mill Street, toward McCourtney Road, he added.

According to Brown and reports, Fluke had put distance between him and officers. Fluke then pulled his vehicle onto a nearby hillside, thinking they'd pass. Instead the officers stopped and detained him in the 300 block of Mill Street.

"He was uncooperative," the Brown said. "He wasn't really responding to commands."

Deputies then searched Fluke's vehicle, finding over half an ounce of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, an ounce of cocaine, a tenth of an ounce of methamphetamine, a small amount of powder Ecstasy, almost two ounces of marijuana and a large amount of cash, Brown said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.