Nevada County authorities say identification is months away for deceased burn victim

A Monday autopsy for a deceased man found burned off Old Tunnel Road didn't reveal his identity or determine his cause and manner of death, Nevada County authorities said.

A blood sample taken from the man will go to the state Department of Justice in hopes of discovering his identity. The department will enter DNA taken from the blood into a database, searching for a match, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

Identification might not occur until the new year, he added.

"Unfortunately, due to the backlog at the Department of Justice, it is a lengthy process," Sullivan said.

Authorities anticipate they'll determine the man's cause and manner of death in the next several weeks.

It will take two to three weeks to complete toxicology tests. Sullivan said his office will rule on the cause and manner after getting those results and a report from the Grass Valley Fire Department.

Police have said they consider the death suspicious, until they learn otherwise.

A wallet and ID were found at the scene. However, Sullivan said no comparison could occur because of the body's condition.

Authorities have declined to release the name of the ID's owner. Sullivan is searching for family members in an attempt to notify them of the death and get a DNA sample.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.