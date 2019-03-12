Nevada County authorities say 26 year old’s manner of death is undetermined

Nevada County authorities say they expect to file no criminal charges in the case of a 26-year-old man who died in January.

Chad Schimmer died Jan. 15 at his Smartsville home. No obvious cause of death led authorities to investigate — a probe that last week determined Schimmer died of an acute endocranial hemorrhage. Officials could make no determination on his manner of death, Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

"We can't tell if it's a natural death or an accidental death," Sullivan added.

Sullivan had hoped to learn more from a toxicology test, though Sullivan said this week it showed nothing abnormal.

"At this time there is no pending criminal action," he said. "Nothing's being sent up to the DA."