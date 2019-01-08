Nevada County authorities said Roseville woman had lethal amount of drug in her body

A Roseville woman found dead in Nevada County had a lethal amount of Venlafaxine in her body, a drug legally prescribed to her, authorities said.

Officers on Dec. 19 found Briana "Bri" Ferguson, 41, at the end of Greenhorn Road after receiving a welfare check request from the Roseville Police Department. Ferguson's body, about a quarter-mile away from her Jeep Grand Cherokee, was spotted with an unfired handgun nearby, authorities have said.

Roseville police have said there appeared to be no foul play. Her cause and manner of death are pending a pathologist's final report, expected next week, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

A Friday toxicology report revealed Ferguson had Venlafaxine in her body, Sullivan said. The drug is used to treat depression, as well as anxiety, panic and social anxiety disorders.

"The amount in her body was what was identified as a lethal dose," Sullivan said. "Her toxicology is going to be a significant contributing factor. I can tell you that it's a suspected suicide."

According to Roseville police, Ferguson was last seen Dec. 14 at her home. She was reported missing, and a tip received by police led them to call Nevada County authorities.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.