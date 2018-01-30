Nevada County authorities release name of man found dead in travel trailer fire

Nevada County authorities have identified the man found deceased last week in a travel trailer fire as Ananda Christian White, 39.

Authorities say they found White's remains after responding around 1:15 a.m. Thursday to a fire at his travel trailer in the 11000 block of Miners Way in Rough and Ready.

A Friday autopsy confirmed White's identity, though authorities waited until notifying his next-of-kin before releasing his name.

The cause and manner of White's death are pending a toxicology report, Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said.