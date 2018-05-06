Nevada County authorities release more details about travel trailer fire that took man’s life

Nevada County authorities say they now know what killed a man who died in a January travel trailer fire.

Ananda Christian White, 39, died of thermal injuries and inhalation of products of combustion. The manner of his death is accidental, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said.

Toxicology tests revealed White had what Sullivan called elevated levels of methamphetamine in his body.

Sullivan released the results after the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District issued its report late last month.

Authorities said they found White's body after responding in late January to a fire at his travel trailer in the 11000 block of Miners Way. Halfway through the firefighting efforts authorities learned someone could be inside the trailer.

No one else was hurt and no other structures damaged, authorities said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy