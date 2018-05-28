Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide

Nevada County authorities say they've determined how Los Angeles actress and homicide victim Adea Shabani died.

Shabani, the 25-year-old whose remains were found March 26 in the Spenceville Wildlife Area, died from massive blunt force injuries to the head, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said.

Authorities determined in March that Shabani's death was a homicide. Sullivan said a doctor performed additional exams before Nevada County this month received a formal report, a necessity before local officials could determine the cause of death.

LA police gave a press conference the day after Shabani's remains were discovered. In that press conference they pointed to Christopher Spotz, 33, as a suspect in her death.

Also an actor, Spotz killed himself March 23 after a police chase ended in Riverside County.

Timeline

Shabani was last seen with Spotz on Feb. 23 at her Hollywood apartment. After her family reported her missing, Spotz told authorities she left his car in Santa Clarita after they argued, LA police have said.

No information corroborated Spotz's story, police said.

Authorities said Spotz drove to Northern California, where he has family. Shabani likely was buried in a shallow grave around Feb. 23 or 24. Spotz returned to LA on Feb. 24. Days later he drove to Colorado with a different woman, his fiancee.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.