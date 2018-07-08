Nevada County authorities: Property owner wants tenant evicted, gets arrested instead
July 8, 2018
A property owner accused of breaking into a tenant's motor home and disconnecting its power faces felony charges, Nevada County authorities said.
Elizabeth Suzanne Uelmen, 52, is charged with first-degree burglary and damaging a power line. Arrested Friday, she remained Sunday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail under $50,000 in bond, reports state.
Deputies arrested Uelmen in the 10000 block of Lime Kiln Road after responding around 6:15 p.m. to reports of a disturbance, sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner said.
According to Werner, deputies heard that Uelmen wanted a tenant on her property evicted from a motor home. Uelmen broke into the home and disconnected the electricity.
"She didn't go through the proper channels," Werner said.
Additionally, about $1,000 worth of damage was caused to the motor home, the sergeant said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
