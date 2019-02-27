Nevada County authorities opt for assault charge in shooting case

Nevada County prosecutors have opted against attempted murder charges for a man accused of shooting his roommate and then turning himself in to authorities.

Timothy Meisenheimer, 60, of Nevada City, faces a felony charge of assault with a firearm. He also faces special allegations of inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm, Superior Court records state.

He faces a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted on all accusations, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email.

"The defendant fired one shot," Walsh said. "He had additional rounds he could have fired. He then called for medical attention after he shot the victim. We felt based upon these facts assault with a firearm, and not attempted murder, was the appropriate charge."

Authorities accuse Meisenheimer of shooting his roommate on Feb. 16 after the other man tried to attack him. Meisenheimer called police afterward, telling them he shot the man in the stomach, reports state.

Arrested early Feb. 17, Meisenheimer remained jailed Wednesday under bond. He's next scheduled to appear in court on March 7, records state.

