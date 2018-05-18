Nevada County authorities link trio to missing prosthetic arm

You can't call the theft of someone's prosthetic an 'armless crime.

Three people accused by Nevada County authorities of a recent Newtown Road burglary are linked to a missing prosthetic arm. The prosthetic has since been recovered and the three suspects — Michael Leroy Martin, 25; Mike Odan Mulligan, 44; and Emma Aoloni St. Clair, 19 — remained jailed Friday, reports state.

Martin and Mulligan, both of Grass Valley, each face charges of second-degree burglary and receipt of known stolen property. Both men have bonds of $50,000, jail records state.

St. Clair, of Nevada City, also faces a second-degree burglary accusation, along with unrelated charges of resisting an officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two probation violations. She has no bond, authorities said.

Officers arrested all three Wednesday night, sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

The arrests stem from a May 11 report that squatters were staying in a home on the 13000 block of Newtown Road. A neighbor called the property owner, notifying him of the situation, the lieutenant said.

Deputies responded to the home that evening. They learned the property owner had confronted some people in his home before officers arrived. He then told deputies some items were missing, and authorities found a window and door broken, Bringolf said.

"A shotgun was stolen from the property," he added.

Authorities identified Mulligan as a suspect after linking him to items at the scene. The property owner later identified Mulligan in a photo lineup, Bringolf said.

Grass Valley officers next encountered Martin, Mulligan and St. Clair around 9 p.m. Wednesday in a vehicle near Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads. They discovered St. Clair had an outstanding arrest warrant. They arrested her and took inventory of the vehicle before having it towed, the lieutenant said.

Hearing that Mulligan was involved, a deputy began driving to the scene. He called the property owner en route and learned a prosthetic arm also disappeared from the Newtown Road home, Bringolf said.

Authorities found a prosthetic arm while taking inventory of the vehicle. Officers then arrested Mulligan and Martin, he added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.