Nevada County authorities investigate home invasion on Rodeo Way
March 28, 2019
Two men armed with a handgun escaped Wednesday from a Rodeo Way home after tying up an elderly woman and taking several items, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.
The home invasion happened around 1 p.m. The woman was alone when two masked men entered her home, restrained her and then stole some of her possessions, Lt. Rob Bringolf said in a release.
The woman was uninjured, he added.
"After the suspects fled the scene, the victim was able to go to her neighbor's residence and seek help," the lieutenant said.
Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the victim, who described the suspects as men wearing masks, Bringolf said.
"As present, we do not believe this was a random occurrence, but we are withholding further information to protect the integrity of the investigation," he added.
Recommended Stories For You
Anyone with information should contact authorities at 530-265-1263.
"We do not believe the community is in danger," Bringolf said. "No arrests have been made — the suspects are still outstanding."
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
- More rain ahead for Nevada County, after record-setting February
- Grass Valley gets first look at plans for homeless day center
- Precarious pine: Crews use crane to remove nuisance tree
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results – see who won
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
- More rain ahead for Nevada County, after record-setting February
- Grass Valley gets first look at plans for homeless day center
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.