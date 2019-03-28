Nevada County authorities investigate home invasion on Rodeo Way

Two men armed with a handgun escaped Wednesday from a Rodeo Way home after tying up an elderly woman and taking several items, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

The home invasion happened around 1 p.m. The woman was alone when two masked men entered her home, restrained her and then stole some of her possessions, Lt. Rob Bringolf said in a release.

The woman was uninjured, he added.

"After the suspects fled the scene, the victim was able to go to her neighbor's residence and seek help," the lieutenant said.

Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the victim, who described the suspects as men wearing masks, Bringolf said.

"As present, we do not believe this was a random occurrence, but we are withholding further information to protect the integrity of the investigation," he added.

Recommended Stories For You

Anyone with information should contact authorities at 530-265-1263.

"We do not believe the community is in danger," Bringolf said. "No arrests have been made — the suspects are still outstanding."