Nevada County authorities investigate discovery of possible human jawbone

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the discovery of what may be a human jawbone.

A kayaker around 7:15 p.m. Friday spotted the bone about 8 inches under water in Deer Creek, near Scotts Flat Lake. He then contacted authorities, who took the bone, sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner said.

"It's going to major crimes for follow-up," Werner added.

Authorities have made no determination whether the bone is, in fact, human.

In past cases authorities have sent bones to a forensic dentist, who "maps" the bone. Authorities then see if they can match that "map" with existing records.

Failing that, the bone is sent for DNA testing — a much lengthier process.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy