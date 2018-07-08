Nevada County authorities investigate discovery of possible human jawbone
July 8, 2018
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the discovery of what may be a human jawbone.
A kayaker around 7:15 p.m. Friday spotted the bone about 8 inches under water in Deer Creek, near Scotts Flat Lake. He then contacted authorities, who took the bone, sheriff's Sgt. Tim Werner said.
"It's going to major crimes for follow-up," Werner added.
Authorities have made no determination whether the bone is, in fact, human.
In past cases authorities have sent bones to a forensic dentist, who "maps" the bone. Authorities then see if they can match that "map" with existing records.
Failing that, the bone is sent for DNA testing — a much lengthier process.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
