Nevada County authorities identify victim of fatal wreck

Nevada County authorities have identified the 60-year-old Alleghany man who died March 23 in a Highway 49 wreck as Leslie Donald Baker Jr.

Authorities have said that Baker was in a Jeep Wrangler on Highway 49, near Rush Creek Way, when a 2012 Dodge Ram hauling a trailer crossed into his lane of traffic and collided into him. The Jeep then traveled down an embankment. Baker, who appeared to be unrestrained in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dodge's driver was taken to a Roseville hospital with major injuries. The driver of a third vehicle in the area at the time of the crash had minor injuries and declined treatment, the California Highway Patrol has said.

The investigation is ongoing, CHP said.

