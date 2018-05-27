Nevada County authorities identify man who died in Highway 49 wreck

Nevada County authorities have identified the man who died in a May 21 wreck on Highway 49 as John Givens, 58, of Penn Valley.

Givens around 2:50 p.m. that day slumped over in his Ford F-150 and veered off the road near Idaho Maryland Road, authorities said. Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said Givens' death appears related to heart issues, and that his death is likely from natural causes.

"Everything appears to be cardiac-related," he said, adding that he intends to wait for toxicology results before making a final determination.

Givens' vehicle struck an embankment at an angle after veering off the road. It began moving again as bystanders approached it, driving across the highway and hitting the center divider. No one else was injured, authorities said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy