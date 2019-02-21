Nevada County authorities ID fatal stabbing victim

Authorities have ruled the stabbing death of a Nevada City man was a suicide.

Joseph Cummings, 56, died early Sunday of a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck. The investigation is closed and no one will face charges, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner.

Nevada County deputies responded Sunday to reports of a disturbance in the 10000 block of Bitney Springs Road. A couple was awakened by their tenant, who was acting irrationally and trying to break into their home, authorities have said.

The tenant, later identified as Cummings, asked his landlord to stab and kill him. Cummings then attacked the other man. A struggle that included the landlord's wife caused all three to fall into a pool, reports state.

The couple retreated to their home and Cummings followed. Another struggle ended when Cummings pushed his landlord to the floor, found a knife and fatally stabbed himself, authorities said.