Nevada County authorities find suspected meth during search

A 61-year-old woman facing drug and weapons charges had over 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in a personal safe, Nevada County authorities said.

Deneen Vallie Patton, of Penn Valley, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed. Held on $35,000 in bond, Patton remained Wednesday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail, records state.

Deputies arrested Patton around noon Tuesday after serving a search warrant on her Ranch Road home in Penn Valley. Officers obtained the warrant as part of an investigation, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Patton's mother allowed officers into the home and directed them to her daughter's room, where they spotted a safe underneath a desk, he added.

"We found a gun in one of the desks in the room," Royal said.

Patton arrived while deputies were at her home. She cooperated, said she'd tell them about the drugs and opened the safe. Inside the safe authorities found over 2 ounces of suspected meth, small bags used to package drugs and almost $1,200 in cash, the sheriff said.

"She admitted the gun was hers and kept it for self-protection," Royal said.

