Nevada County authorities find explosive device in Glenbrook Basin; businesses evacuated, no one hurt

Nevada County authorities on Saturday found an explosive device in a vehicle filled with weapons, drugs and stolen goods — leading to the evacuation of a handful of Glenbrook Basin businesses as a trained team removed the bomb, sheriff's officials said.

Joshua James Danos, 33, of Grass Valley, faces charges of possession of a destructive device, carrying a concealed firearm, altering a firearm, being an ex-felon with a firearm, possessing ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and receipt of known stolen property. Arrested Saturday afternoon, Danos remained Sunday in the Nevada County Jail under $257,000 on bond, reports state.

The victim of a theft led authorities around 3 p.m. to the 700 block of Sutton Way. The victim had spotted a truck containing some of his stolen property, which included a roto tiller. He then contacted authorities, who arrived and arrested Danos, Lt. Sam Brown said.

That's when deputies spotted what appeared to be an explosive device in Danos' truck, he added.

"It was a cylindrical object with some kind of green wire coming out of it," Brown said. "They confirmed that was an explosive device and could have detonated."

Officers took a picture of the device and sent it to Placer County authorities, who came to the scene and seized it. They're currently analyzing the device, Brown said.

"It had black powder as well," the lieutenant added. "We didn't know how explosive the device might be."

Not knowing its power, authorities evacuated nearby businesses until the Placer team arrived and secured the device. Once removed, deputies searched Danos' truck, finding about two pounds of suspected marijuana, a loaded 9 mm handgun, two BB guns, 100 hypodermic needles, weighing scales with white residue on them, 50 small bags, prescription drugs and masks, Brown said.

Authorities first took Danos to the hospital because of medical issues. He was then booked into jail, Brown added.

Anyone with information about the device or the items authorities say they found in Danos' truck should contact dispatchers at 530-265-7880.

