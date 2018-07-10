Nevada County authorities: Discovery of man who overdosed leads to 5 arrests

The situation started with reports of a man who overdosed and was unconscious outside of a Los Cedros Lane home.

It ended with five arrests on accusations ranging from misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to felony manufacturing a controlled substance, authorities said.

Nevada County deputies responded around 4 p.m. Monday to reports of an unconscious man outside a home in the 12000 block of Los Cedros Lane. They spoke with medics, who said it appeared the man was inside the home and taken outside, Lt. Sam Brown said.

The condition of the man is unknown.

Thomas Edwards Weed, 50, then arrived. Weed told officers he'd arrived to help someone move. He showed his ID and gave deputies permission to search his vehicle, Brown said.

"Upon searching the vehicle, they found suspected methamphetamine," he added.

Recommended Stories For You

Weed faces charges of transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and bringing alcohol or drugs into jail, records state.

"As they're dealing with him and they're ready to leave, another vehicle pulls into the driveway," Brown said.

Joseph Emmanuel Brock, 36, was driving. Terry Lorraine Harkins, 24, was in the car with him. Brock pulled a knife and placed it nearby, leading deputies to speak with him, Brown said.

Officers asked to search the car, which Harkins allowed. Brock then told them about a handgun behind the driver's seat, the lieutenant said.

"There was some ammunition as well," Brown said.

Brock was charged with being an ex-felon with a firearm and being someone prohibited from possessing ammunition. Harkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, records state.

When speaking to the pair, deputies learned why the two had showed up to the home — to speak with Sadie Elizabeth Boman, 23, and William Richard Odell, 40, about some stolen items, the lieutenant said.

According to Brown, authorities spotted Boman and Odell by a vehicle at Brunswick Road and Highway 174 after leaving Los Cedros Lane.

"They notice that Odell appears to be under the influence," Brown said.

Odell faces charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, records state.

Boman asked to leave. Deputies said she could, but she couldn't take the vehicle because they were waiting for a search warrant. Additionally, officers wanted to search Boman before she left to ensure she wouldn't take anything from the scene, Brown said.

Officers then found suspected drugs on Boman, he added.

Boman is charged with possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, records state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.