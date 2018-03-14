Nevada County authorities charge Albert Silva with murder, vehicular homicide

Albert J. Silva, the Grass Valley man accused in the death of his 2-year-old son, faces multiple charges, including murder, authorities said.

Silva, 38, was booked late Tuesday into the Nevada County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, child cruelty, DUI and a probation violation. He has no bond, records state.

Authorities say that Silva's son Quincy died after a late Monday wreck on Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road. Silva was driving west when he allowed his 2007 Ford Focus to leave the road. He tried to correct and lost control of the vehicle. It overturned several times and Quincy was ejected from the car.

The California Highway Patrol said alcohol intoxication was a factor in the crash.

First-responders took Silva to a hospital, where he was treated before being booked into jail, authorities said.