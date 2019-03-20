Nevada County authorities charge 2 with embezzlement

Someone saw the suspects park a moving truck inside the mini-storage business, climb over a nearby fence and walk from the area.

That moving truck — legally rented and then not returned — led to embezzlement and other charges against two North San Juan residents, Nevada County Sheriff's Lt. Sean Scales said.

Rosalyn Lee Atencio and Steven Paul Lillis, both 36, each face charges of embezzlement, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Atencio faces two additional charges related to the possession of metal knuckles, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Both have since made bond, records show.

Authorities say the arrests stem from reports early this month that a U-Haul truck hadn't been returned on time. Officers then listed the truck as being embezzled in a database, Scales said.

"You legally rent a vehicle and you don't return it," he said of embezzlement.

On Saturday someone called authorities, telling them they saw two people park the U-Haul at a Cattle Drive mini-storage in Penn Valley. They then climbed a fence and left, the lieutenant added.

Deputies arrived and determined it was listed as embezzled in their system. They towed the vehicle and got a description of its driver, Scales said.

Two day later, around 6:15 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near the mini-storage business. Officers arrived and found Atencio and Lillis. They arrested both on the embezzlement charge and searched the vehicle, finding suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia and metal knuckles, Scales said.

