Nevada County authorities catch suspected burglar in Penn Valley

About $1,700 was missing, and someone's meth pipe was inside the burglarized house.

Nevada County deputies found the pipe after responding early Saturday to a Linnet Court home in Penn Valley. Moments later they found the stolen property along with Lena Lynn Sullivan, 38, of Sacramento, authorities said.

Sullivan faces a charge of second-degree burglary, along with an unrelated accusation of using someone's ID with the intent to defraud, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Sullivan remained jailed Monday under $50,000 in bond, records show.

"We got a report of a burglary," Lt. Sean Scales said. "We found the suspect, Ms. Sullivan. Several items of stolen property were recovered from her person and the tent she was camping in."

Deputies found the victim's home had a missing screen. The pipe, used for smoking methamphetamine, was inside. Scales said it likely belonged to the burglar.

A short distance away was a tent, concealed in some hedges, along with Sullivan and stolen property, he added.

"Jewelry, cash, electronics," Scales said.

