Nevada County authorities begin investigation into human jawbone

A jawbone found last week near Scotts Flat Lake is human, Nevada County authorities confirmed Monday.

The Sheriff's Office now will attempt to identify the bone's owner, using a forensic dentist and DNA to make the link, said Mike Sullivan, the county's chief deputy coroner.

"It will be going off for odontology work and DNA testing," Sullivan said.

If successful, a forensic dentist could identify the bone's owner in one to two weeks. If no match is made, three months are needed for DNA testing, Sullivan said.

A kayaker in Deer Creek on Friday spotted the jawbone about 8 inches under water. The kayaker freed the bone and contacted authorities, who collected it, Sullivan said.

"We know it's human," Sullivan said. "That's for sure."

According to Sullivan, the forensic dentist is familiar with all of Nevada County's missing person cases. The investigation into the bone will include those missing people.

One of the county's missing people is Jordan Alexander Rose, who was 23 on Nov. 25, 2016, when authorities say he fled from a traffic stop. Police later found his vehicle near White Cloud Campground. Rose hasn't been seen since.

Authorities have said that Rickie Lynn Abel, 34, was in Rose's car when he fled. Also a missing person, Abel's body was found March 2017 in Scotts Flat Lake.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.