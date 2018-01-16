Nevada County authorities arrest father, son after altercation

A father and son accused of wielding a gun and baseball bat against each other were arrested early Wednesday at their Oak Drive home, authorities said.

Curtis Allen Anderson, 63, is charged with three felonies: assault with a deadly weapon, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and brandishing. Philip Curtis Anderson, 36, faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a public officer, Nevada County Jail records state.

The charges stem from an 11 p.m. Tuesday altercation caused in part by a third man who called both Andersons after his girlfriend went to their home, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

The girlfriend once dated the younger Anderson. Her current boyfriend, who never went to the Anderson home, said he planned to hurt Philip Anderson. That led the older Anderson to confront his son, the sheriff said.

“Philip comes out of the trailer in a very angered state. He’s angry, waving his arms. He ends up taking a fighting stance. They had to physically detain him. It does appear alcohol was involved, both with the dad and the son.”



"He got into it with Philip," Royal said. "Words are exchanged."

"He got into it with Philip," Royal said. "Words are exchanged."

Philip Anderson grabbed a baseball bat and threatened his father, who in turn pointed a gun at his son's chest, he added.

Moments later the younger Anderson entered a trailer behind his father's house. Curtis Anderson went in his own home, Royal said.

Deputies responded to the home and spoke first with the father, who told them about the weapons. They then arrested him, the sheriff said.

The younger Anderson left his trailer after his father was in custody, he added.

"Philip comes out of the trailer in a very angered state," Royal said. "He's angry, waving his arms. He ends up taking a fighting stance. They had to physically detain him. It does appear alcohol was involved, both with the dad and the son."

Both father and son have since made bond, records state.

