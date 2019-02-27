Nevada County authorities arrest 2 after spotting stolen vehicle

Authorities say two men found in a stolen vehicle both had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Joshua Allen Whitman, 28, of Nevada City, is accused of felony receipt of stolen property and a prior, unrelated misdemeanor. Donald Jerrad Garcia, 26, of Nevada City, faces a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and three probation violations, one of them a felony, Nevada County Jail records state.

Deputies arrested the pair around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday after spotting a white Toyota pickup in the 22000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, authorities said.

The officers checked to vehicle's license plates and discovered the vehicle had been reported as stolen. They then spoke with the two men inside — Whitman and Garcia, Lt. Sean Scales said.

"Both subjects had arrest warrants for them as well," Scales added.

Additionally, Garcia was found with a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, the lieutenant said.

The pickup, which the suspects said they had for about 45 days, was towed from the scene. Deputies couldn't immediately contact the owner, who will be mailed a notice that the vehicle has been found, Scales said.

