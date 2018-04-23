Nevada County authorities allege vandalism at Washington Hotel
April 23, 2018
A Lincoln woman accused of causing $800 in damage to a door at the Washington Hotel remained Monday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail on a felony vandalism charge, authorities said.
Christina Rachelle Aguiar-Havens, 23, also faces a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Arrested early Sunday, she remained held under $12,500 in bond, jail records state.
Deputies responded around 3:20 a.m. Sunday to reports of an altercation at the Washington Hotel, in the Washington community. They arrived and approached Aguiar-Havens' room, sheriff's Lt. Sam Brown said.
"They could hear yelling from the room," Brown added.
At some point deputies apprehended Aguiar-Havens. Damage to the door was estimated at $800, the lieutenant said.
