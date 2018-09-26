Nevada County authorities allege 2 people voted twice in June 2016 election

Local authorities say they've arrested one of two women accused of voting twice in the June 2016 election, casting ballots in Nevada County as well as one other county.

Celeste Anne Pechar, 60, of Nevada City, faces a felony count of election fraud. Accused of casting a ballot in the Democratic primary in Santa Clara and Nevada counties, Pechar was arrested Saturday. She's since made her $10,000 bond, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh and reports state.

A second woman, 48-year-old Deidra Vrooman, faces the same charge. She's accused of casting ballots in the Democratic primary in Alameda and Nevada Counties. Wanted on the accusation, Vrooman hasn't yet been arrested, Walsh said.

The state Secretary of State's Office discovered the women voted twice. It investigated the cases, passing them to the Nevada County District Attorney's Office earlier this year. Local authorities filed charges against the women in April, Walsh said.

According to Walsh, the Secretary of State's Office contacts those it investigates and gives them a chance to explain.

"In this situation, it seemed clear that she knew she had voted twice in the same election," Walsh said of Pechar.

Walsh said Pechar voted by mail on May 13, 2016, in Santa Clara County. She voted by mail on June 6, 2016, in Nevada County.

Pechar also voted in the November 2016 and June 2018 elections in Nevada County. Vrooman didn't vote in either of those elections, the Nevada County elections office said.

According to the elections office, Nevada County had 67,047 registered voters as of Tuesday. Democrats had 24,179 of those voters and Republicans had 22,423. No party preference and decline to state voters totaled 16,283.

