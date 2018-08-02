Nevada County authorities accuse man of unlawful sexual intercourse

Authorities said they went to a 14-year-old girl's phone after learning she'd had an intimate relationship with Patrick John Denboske.

Shortly afterward sheriff's deputies arrested Denboske, 23, after the Grass Valley man thought he was meeting the girl for sex, Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

Denboske is charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, oral copulation with someone younger than 16, sexual penetration with someone younger than 14, contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and sodomy with someone younger than 16, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to Bringolf, authorities learned recently that Denboske was involved in a months-long, intimate relationship with the girl. Denboske then discovered the girl's parents knew about the relationship.

Denboske kept trying to contact the girl, the lieutenant said.

"Sheriff's deputies began to text the suspect, acting as the 14-year-old female," Bringolf states in a release. "Denboske arranged a meeting for sexual contact with the minor."

Denboske arrived at Condon Park and was arrested. Booked Wednesday afternoon into the Nevada County Jail, Denboske has made his $100,000 bond, reports state.

