Authorities say the car thieves broke into a home, stole the keys and escaped with two cars owned by someone they know.

Hours later Nevada County deputies had three people in custody on vehicle theft and other accusations, reports state.

Emma Aoloni St. Clair, 20; Aaron Nicklaus Sullivan, 40; and Tiffany Irene Paugh, 23, all of Nevada City, each face charges of vehicle theft and criminal conspiracy. Additionally, St. Clair and Sullivan each face charges of second-degree burglary, Nevada County Jail reports state.

St. Clair also is charged with possession of burglary tools and two probation violations. Sullivan faces charges of having a false certificate, altering evidence and a parole violation, records state.

Paugh faces a petty theft charge, authorities said.

Authorities arrested the suspects at two different spots on Monday, Lt. Sean Scales said.

Deputies responded around 7:40 a.m. Monday to reports of stolen vehicles from the Newtown Road area.

"People known to the owner of the vehicles had stolen it," he added.

Less than an hour later California Highway Patrol officers found a Chevrolet Suburban near Robinson and Oak Tree roads. St. Clair and Paugh were inside, Scales said.

Deputies found Sullivan around 2:30 p.m. after spotting a Lincoln Town Car on Pleasant Valley Road. Sullivan was in a nearby home, the lieutenant said.

The discovery of a fake $100 bill in a patrol car that Sullivan rode in led to additional charges, Scales said.

Paugh remained held Tuesday on $12,500 in bond. St. Clair and Sullivan have no bond, reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.