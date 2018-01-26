Nevada County attorney says attempted murder case of Eugene Maravel is likely close to resolving

The attorney for attempted murder suspect Eugene Maravel told a Nevada County judge Friday he wants to resolve the case in a month.

Defense attorney Bill Walker said he needs another four weeks to speak to Maravel's sister, who has power-of-attorney over her brother, and the prosecutor in the case.

"I don't think we'll have to set a trial," Walker said after the hearing.

The prosecutor had no objection, and Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger then postponed the case until Feb. 23.

Maravel is accused of stabbing two men on Aug. 6 at their North School Street home after he became upset over a property issue. The victims, stabbed in the abdomen and back, respectively, were treated and released within days.

Authorities have said they found Maravel a few blocks from the scene. They arrested him and found a folding pocket knife.

A judge in September suspended the case to give a doctor time to perform a competency evaluation. The following month the judge ruled him competent, which restarted the case.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.