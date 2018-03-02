Nevada County attempted murder case ends in plea deal

A man facing attempted murder accusations that stemmed from a stabbing pleaded guilty on Friday to a lesser charge.

Eugene Maravel, 69, pleaded to assault with a deadly weapon in Nevada County Superior Court. He's expected to receive a 364-day sentence in jail and five years' supervised probation. He also must take all medications prescribed to him and possess no dangerous weapons.

Prosecutors are expected to dismiss two counts of attempted murder as part of the plea deal.

Still in jail without bond, Maravel is scheduled for sentencing April 2.

Authorities said they arrested Maravel moments after an Aug. 6 stabbing at a North School Street home in Grass Valley. Maravel had grown angry over a property issue and stabbed two people in the abdomen and back, respectively. Both victims were treated and released within days.

Police said they found Maravel a few blocks from the scene. They discovered a pocket knife on him during his arrest.

The case against Maravel stalled in September, when a judge suspended the case to give a doctor time to perform a competency evaluation. Maravel was ruled competent the following month and the case resumed.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.