Nevada County attempted murder case could end in plea, attorneys say

A woman charged with attempted murder is scheduled for a possible plea to a lesser charge after a Nevada County jury reached no decision in her case.

The jury deadlocked last week when deciding whether Kathy Jo Hoyt, 48, attempted on Sept. 30 to fatally stab a man in a Grass Valley homeless camp. Hoyt now is scheduled for a Friday hearing, where she could enter a plea to a lesser charge of assault with a deadly weapon, attorneys said.

"I'm delighted," said defense attorney David Alkire, who represents Hoyt. "Sometimes it's necessary to go through a trial to get to a proper resolution."

According to Alkire, his client could receive a sentence of probation for the assault charge. She faced prison if convicted of attempted murder.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said he'd review the case and determine whether to extend a plea offer after the jury on May 15 deadlocked. On Monday he called Alkire.

"Personally, I was disappointed," Grubaugh said of the jury's decision. "I thought I had proved my case, but I understand where they came from."

Arrested shortly after the incident, Hoyt remained Monday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail without bond.

Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger had set July 10 for a new trial, a date Grubaugh called a placeholder. Hoyt opted to invoke her right to have another trial within 60 days.

Authorities claim that Hoyt stabbed a man in a homeless camp off Sutton Way. The man then walked to a bus stop, where passersby spotted him and called police.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.