Nevada County Assessor Horne endorses Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District
October 3, 2018
Chris Bierwagen announced Wednesday that Nevada County Assessor Sue Horne has added her support to his campaign for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, according to a release.
"I'm endorsing Chris Bierwagen for NID because I know he will be a strong voice for common sense on the NID Board of Directors," Horne said in the release. "Chris has a long track-record of public service to our community, whether as a volunteer firefighter, or serving on the Fire District Board of Directors he has demonstrated his commitment to serving Nevada County. I know we can count on him for strong-capable leadership."
A farmer and regional ag leader, Bierwagen is seeking election to the Nevada Irrigation District Division 2 currently represented by John Drew, who is retiring at the end of this term. For more information visit http://www.ChrisBierwagen.com.
Source: Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District, Division 2