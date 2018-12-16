Nevada County assault victim remains in hospital

A man initially thought to be the victim of a mountain lion attack remained Friday in a Roseville hospital, Nevada County officials said.

The 50-year-old man can't yet speak about what authorities now believe was an assault, sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

"We're still working it as an assault," he added.

Deputies have searched and collected evidence at the victim's home in the 17000 block of You Bet Road, where authorities say the assault occurred. Bringolf declined to give details about what was found.

Officers found the victim near his property after responding Dec. 9 to a reported mountain lion attack on You Bet Road. The victim had a 6-inch cut to his throat, reports state.

Authorities said they quickly ruled out an animal attack.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy