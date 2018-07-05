Nevada County animal shelter sees fewer lost pets this Fourth of July

The day after the Fourth of July can be a particularly rough day for some pet owners.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, so many pets become frightened and attempt to escape celebratory sounds and sights that many animal shelters across the country report a dramatic increase in lost pets over the holiday.

This year that doesn't appear to be the case, at least locally, said Ashlyn Rhodes of Sammie's Friends in Grass Valley.

Rhodes said that as of Thursday at noon, no animals had been taken in as a result of the previous night's activities.

"This is a huge relief because we don't have anywhere to put them," said Rhodes. "We usually have anywhere from 3-8 animals, specifically dogs, come in. In the next couple days we might get some more as dogs start turning up, (but) none (Thursday) morning or (Wednesday) night."

Rhodes said this unusual number is likely the result of pet owners becoming more aware of their pets' sensitivities to noise and activity, and keeping them inside or on leash while fireworks are lit.

Additionally, Rhodes cites social media and community Facebook pages with educating pet owners on the importance of keeping them inside during fireworks and other noisy activities associated with the holiday.

"I do know we were trying to make everyone aware they need to keep their pets in (via) Facebook groups," she said, "KCRA ran a story about keeping animals inside so we're hoping that that stuck with some people."

Regardless if it's a holiday, Rhodes encourages animal owners to ensure if their animal was lost, relocation could be made easier with a few efforts.

She recommends making sure your pets wear a collar with identification at all times. Collars can sometimes slip off, she said, so it's also important for animals to be equipped with a microchip. If your pet has a microchip, make sure the contact information is up-to-date, which will make rapid reunions more likely.

"Microchips are the owner's responsibility. Before a big storm or Fourth of July, you can go to FoundAnimals.org, can update pretty much any microchip for free."

Grass Valley Animal Control also reported that no lost pets had been received at their facility on the holiday or on Thursday. Typically, they receive two to five animals per day.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.