Nevada County 4-H holds goat camp

Nevada County 4-H recently held their annual Goat Camp at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

4-H, FFA, and independent youth goat enthusiasts from across Northern California gathered for a day of educational presentations to help them be successful in their goat raising projects.

Featured presenters were Elaine N. Krieg, D.V.M., who discussed goat care, disease prevention and biosecurity; Pat Ariaz of La Grange about Boer goats; Garrett and Landry Otterson of Willows about dairy goats; and Lisa McClelland about pygmy goats. Nevada County 4-H project leaders and 4-H youth leaders also led sessions about various aspects of goat care.

Carl McCosker, Event Coordinator, and a goat project leader with the Penn Valley 4-H Club, said: "Goat Camp was created to provide new youth exhibitors, their families, and 4-H leaders a preview of the basics in a meat, dairy, or Pygmy goat project. It has grown into an event attracting people from all over California and is filling an important role in youth development."

In animal science projects, 4-H members learn about animals and their behavior, health, and reproduction. They learn animal husbandry skills, share acquired knowledge with other 4-H members, and share their animal science projects at county fairs and expositions. In 4-H, young people learn and practice leadership, public speaking, community service, and record-keeping skills.

For more information about the Nevada County 4-H Program, email Jill Simmons at jcsimmons@ucdavis.edu , or visit the website at http://ucanr.edu/nevadacounty4h