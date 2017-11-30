Nevada County 4-H clubs bring holiday cheer to Rood Government Center

Members of the Cool Hollow 4-H Club were joined by members of several other Nevada County 4-H clubs to decorate the Christmas tree at the Eric Rood Government Center in Nevada City on Saturday, according to a release.

The Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program thanked the Cone and Hill Christmas Tree Farm for the tree.

Beginning Friday, the Nevada County 4-H Council is scheduled to sell See's Candy at their location in the parking lot on Sutton Way near Brunswick Road in Grass Valley from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, or while supplies last.

Proceeds go to support the Nevada County 4-H.

The 4-H Youth Development Program is an educational program of the University of California Cooperative Extension, where young people ages 5 to 19 learn citizenship, leadership and life skills, the release said.

4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. Youth complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and citizenship, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

The 4-H Youth Development Program aim to help young people reach their full potential as competent, confident leaders of character who contribute and are connected to their communities. All 4-H programs are accessible and open to all youth.

For more information about the Nevada County 4-H Program, call the 4-H office at 530-273-4563, or visit the website at http://ucanr.org/sites/nevadacounty4h.

Source: Nevada County 4-H