Nevada City’s Purveyors Pantry now serving baked goods, soups

Smoked Bloody Mary mix. Thai and tomatillo hot sauce. Smoky bacon ketchup. Mexican milk chocolate dessert sauce.

If you're a foodie with a taste for unique, small-batch artisanal products, Purveyors Pantry in Nevada City might be paradise.

The store serves as the retail location for Auburn-based manufacturing facility Purveyors Kitchen, which creates its own recipes and goods and acts as an "accelerator" for food entrepreneurs looking to turn their ideas into reality. The facility sources ingredients, cooks sauces and packages the finished products for about 80 purveyors.

Purveyors Pantry offers samples of everything in the store.

"Really, it's a tasting room," said Karen Foley, who owns Purveyors Pantry with husband John. "The idea is, you don't go home with anything you don't like."

Customers also can sign up for the pantry's "tasting club" inside the store or online to receive notifications about upcoming events, as well as recipes. This winter, the store will be setting up "guest gigs" for tasting club members, where purveyors will demonstrate recipes using their products.

Foley was at the Nevada City location Monday with store manager Patty Brennan-Pocock to host a very belated ribbon-cutting and to discuss the store's evolution.

"The kitchen's open," she said. "Now we can cook."

Purveyors Pantry currently offers fresh-baked goodies every day that include muffins, scones and cookies, as well as made-from-scratch chili and soup.

"Patty makes a mean foccacia," Foley said.

The next step, when the weather warms up, will be expanding the menu to include salads and sandwiches.

Sometime this spring, the Foleys hope to launch a brand-new enterprise — Nevada City Snack Company, a line of whole-grain, non-GMO, organic snack foods.

"Right now, we're testing flavor profiles," Foley said, adding that they are currently negotiating a lease in Nevada City. "Our goal is to have about six flavors, both savory and sweet."

