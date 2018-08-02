Nevada City’s Miner’s Foundry to host Paw and Order dinner and auction

In the criminal justice system, there are two kinds of officers: Human and K9. This is for the K9s.

The 2018 Paw and Order Dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Miner's Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City.

In addition to raising the annual budget which supports the on-going training expenses of K9 Officer Rüdiger and K9 Officer Kano, the Rüdiger Foundation hopes to also raise the initial funding to provide additional K9 officers and equipment for local law enforcement agencies, according to a release.

Start up expenses for new law enforcement K9 programs can be cost prohibitive for small departments.

Rüdiger Foundation estimates the need for a total of five full time K9 officers to provide around the clock K9 services to Nevada City, Grass Valley and the unincorporated areas of Nevada County.

"It's important to me to provide the tools that help officers perform their job and to keep them safe," said Chief Alex Gammelgard of the Grass Valley Police Department. "K9 officers are a tremendous asset to that end and for community safety as a whole."

Tickets are $100 and are available online by visiting Rüdiger Foundation on Facebook and linking to the 2018 Paw and Order event page.

To request an event invitation, donate an auction item and/or request information on event sponsorship packages contact tina@rüdigerfoundation.org

All of the donations fund local K9 programs.

Source: Rüdiger Foundation